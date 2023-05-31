NFRA Slaps Rs 1.10 Crore Fine; Imposes Ban On Two Auditors, One Audit Firm

The regulator's investigation revealed that the auditors (Sundaresha, C Ramesh and Deshpande) of GVIL for FY 2019-20, failed to report the misstatement of Rs 325 crore in a statement of cash flow and the total misstatements in the financial statements of GVIL were of Rs 1,776.16 crore, NFRA said in the order passed on Tuesday.