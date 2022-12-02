NFRA Commences Audit Quality Inspection Of Top Five Firms

The National Financial Reporting Authority has commenced audit quality inspections of the top five firms, according to Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey. However, he did not disclose the names of firms under inspection.

The firms have been selected based on the volume of audits conducted by such firms, he said while addressing the press at an industry even organised by CII in Mumbai.

"We would also be looking into a couple of companies that have been audited by each firm in order to ensure that the requisite compliances have been made. The companies would be selected based on a risk-based approach," Pandey said.

The assessment would be done based on the internal policies and practises of each of these firms. The criteria of assessment would, however, change based on the changing times and on interactions with various stakeholders, he said.

On the enforcement front, he said that actions would be taken as permitted under the Companies Act. If any laxness is found, then auditors would be held accountable, he said.