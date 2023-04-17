Nextracker To Double India Manufacturing Capacity To 10 GW

Nextracker Inc. plans to double its solar tracker manufacturing capacity in India to 10 gigawatts in the next couple of years.

The solar tracker and software solutions provider currently manufactures 90% of the components by weight that goes into the trackers and imports the remaining 10%, especially semiconductors.

"We plan to manufacture the semiconductors under the production-linked incentives scheme and produce 100% of the products indigenously," Rajeev Kashyap, managing director and vice president of Nextracker India, told BQ Prime in an interview.