Nextracker To Double India Manufacturing Capacity To 10 GW
Expect 7–8 GW annual demand for trackers from the government's target of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030, says Nextracker India.
Nextracker Inc. plans to double its solar tracker manufacturing capacity in India to 10 gigawatts in the next couple of years.
The solar tracker and software solutions provider currently manufactures 90% of the components by weight that goes into the trackers and imports the remaining 10%, especially semiconductors.
"We plan to manufacture the semiconductors under the production-linked incentives scheme and produce 100% of the products indigenously," Rajeev Kashyap, managing director and vice president of Nextracker India, told BQ Prime in an interview.
It also plans to cater to the international markets from the country, given the advantage of the rupee trade with almost 17 countries, especially with countries India has free trade agreements. It will help the company save on hedging costs, making exports cheaper and efficient, Kashyap said.
The company, which exported almost 70% of the products manufactured in the country to the US in the last two years, said India's target of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030 would see at least 7–8 GW of projects annually to have trackers.
The potential is huge as trackers increase energy generation between 14–15% in comparison to fixed panels, Kashyap said. "Bi-facial panels will increase energy generation by another 3–4%."
The projects with trackers can have a premium of 8–10% in terms of cost as compared to fixed-panel projects. But tracker-based projects can provide a return on investment of 12% on the project lifecycle of 25 years. "With breakeven in seven–eight years, the cost of owning the project would be much lower compared to a fixed-panel project," Kashyap said.
On March 30, the company announced a large order it bagged from Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., an engineering, procurement and construction, and operations and maintenance solutions provider. The order is to deliver solar trackers to NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.'s 1.25 GW (AC)/1.56 GW (DC) solar PV project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat. Sterling and Wilson is implementing this project and will use Nextracker’s optimised bifacial solar tracker for additional energy output.
Prior to this in December the company won 306 MW peak order from Amara Raja Power Systems for NTPC Ltd.'s Nokh project in Rajasthan.