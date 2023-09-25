News On The Move BQPrime Is Now On WhatsApp Channels
We at BQPrime know your time is valuable, so we’re expanding our digital-first, multiplatform offerings with WhatsApp service that sifts through the day’s best journalism so you don’t have to.
Our Whatsapp channel is back!
This free service will send you the most newsworthy snippets of our daily coverage - market highlights, analysis, corporate interviews, and the BQPrime pre-market podcast - all in moderate doses.
As the first English-language business platform in India that launched a WhatsApp subscription service, we hope to highlight stories and developments we think would interest our readers. The multimedia format makes it even easier to get BQPrime insights on the go.
It takes only a minute to subscribe: follow this link, it will take you to Follow the channel screen.
Image: BQ Prime WhatsApp Channel
In between scouring our site, our tweets and getting a recap of BQ’s biggest stories through our newsletter (subscribe here), you’ll have the most relevant updates delivered to you on WhatsApp.
It’s easy to opt out, too. Just message “Stop” to the saved number anytime and you’ll no longer receive our updates.
Oh, and we promise not to share your phone number with any external parties or use your personal information for any marketing purposes. If you cancel the WhatsApp service, we will delete your number from our records.
Enjoy BQPrime on WhatsApp.
