Newgen Software Q3 Net Profit Grows Marginally To Rs 48.2 Crore
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 47.8 crore in the same period a year ago.
IT company Newgen Software Technologies on Tuesday reported an almost flat growth in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 48.2 crore in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.
The consolidated revenue from operations of Newgen Software, however, grew about 26% to Rs 254.91 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 202.5 crore in the Dec. 2021 quarter.
"This is our first quarter with revenues exceeding Rs 250 crore. We witnessed a broad-based growth across all geographies, with overall third quarter revenue growth of 26% year-over-year. India and EMEA geographies continued to be major growth drivers with revenue growth of 40% and 27% respectively", Newgen Software Chairman and Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said in a statement.