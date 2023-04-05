Rich Foreigners Spurn New Zealand After Visa Rule Changes

The changes were implemented as governments around the world grapple with a conundrum: They want cash from overseas investors, but the politics surrounding visas for wealthy foreigners are often fraught, especially as locals face higher housing costs. New Zealand politicians are acutely aware of this tension — six years ago, there was a public uproar when it emerged tech billionaire Peter Thiel was granted citizenship in 2011 despite having spent only 12 days in the country in the five years preceding his application.