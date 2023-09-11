New Supply Of Retail Space In Shopping Malls To Rise 43% By 2027 In Top 7 Cities: JLL India

Commenting on the report, Gaurs Group CMD Manoj Gaur said, "Following massive residential development, the retail spaces are now experiencing high tailwinds. The main factors driving this trend are favourable global perception, high growth opportunities, rapid economic progress and optimistic investors' sentiments." Gurugram-based realty firm Ocus Group CEO Vinod Rajpaul said, "Organised retail is on the high. There has been a substantial increase in the footfalls in malls, particularly post Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for quality retail spaces is surpassing supply across major cities." The strong demand has also meant hardening of lease rentals as well, he added.