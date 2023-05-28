A New Restaurant Platform Wants Every Customer To Get VIP Access

The vehicle for accumulating rewards on Blackbird will be a token, or NFT, called $FLY, stored on a blockchain. (Those concepts were much buzzier when news of Blackbird first became public last summer; since the collapse of the crypto market, Leventhal doesn’t reference NFTs so much.) There’s no charge for diners to use the app; restaurants will pay a “small fee” (2 cents to 5 cents per check in) and a percentage of transactions. Points will be accumulated by both diners and restaurants. It’s not clear what restaurants can do with their points, beyond pay Blackbird fees. “Utility will evolve over time,” Leventhal says.