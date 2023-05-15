New Renewable Energy Projects To Be Traded On Exchanges By Next Year: Power Secretary

New renewable energy projects in the future can be directly contracted between aggregators/traders and renewable energy project developers, and sold on the power exchanges, where the difference between the tariff agreed and actual price will be settled between the parties involved.

It will give assured price commitment to the sellers or power generators and freedom to the distribution companies to buy from the exchange when they require power.

The contract for differences will be signed between renewable energy developers and aggregators like the SECI. The Ministry of Power is working on making a contract for difference a reality by next year, where the aggregators will select the developer through a tender at the best strike price, sign the contract for 12-15 years and sell on the exchange.

The aggregator will receive market price from the exchange and settle the difference between strike price and market price with the developer.