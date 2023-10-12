Sony Unveils Slimmer New PlayStation 5 With Detachable Disc Drive
Sony Group Corp. has unveiled a slimmer, lighter PlayStation 5 with detachable disc drive, in a bid to juice sales over the holiday season.
It’s the first major update to the current generation console, which launched in November 2020.
In a blog post, Sony said the new slimmed-down machine had been “reduced in volume by more than 30%” and would ship with 1TB SSD storage.
The new twist with the incoming PS5 model is that you can effectively buy the cheaper digital-only version of the console as before — but now it comes with the added option of upgrading it with a Blu-ray drive add-on.
The two new consoles — with and without disc drive — will go on sale in November, priced at $500 and $450 in the US; £480 and £390 in the UK; and ¥67,000 yen and ¥60,000 yen in Japan.
The release comes following the launch earlier this year of a new high-end customizable DualSense Edge controller.
