New Foreign Trade Policy Shifts Focus Towards Simplifying Trade, Logistics

India's new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has done away with its old reward system and moved from a sector-led approach and yearly goals to focus on making trade and logistics easier.

Unveiled on March 31, it demonstrated changes in the government's policy direction from an 'incentive-based' to a 'remission-based' approach. It also traded in five-year targets for a more evolving and dynamic approach.

At first glance, e-commerce exports stand to gain the most. The policy also puts focus on India's current priorities, like streamlining special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment, and technologies; resolving pending disputes through the GST Amnesty Scheme 2023; and including rupee trade in the ambit of foreign trade policy.

"Sectorally, the policy is limited, but the focus has been on overall trade facilitation reforms," said Nisha Taneja, a professor and researcher on regional trade in South and East Asia at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

"This is much better than financial incentives," she said. "Creating an enabling environment is something that has more long-term benefits and offers equal access to all."

Saon Ray, another professor at the institute, said, "A large focus of this policy is also logistics. There is a recognition of the fact that different policies have to be streamlined and improved. Ease of doing business is also one of the main pillars we see."

"Logistics have been a great barrier to integrating India with value chains in the past," Ray said. "Not only in terms of ease of transport but also at customs houses, where the turn-around times have been long and the right infrastructure was not in place for easy facilitation of export and import."