New Foreign Trade Policy A Tightrope Walk Between Export Targets And WTO Commitments

In response to the significant supply chain disruptions accompanying the last three (pandemic-ridden) years, manufacturers across the globe have undertaken strategies to diversify their supply sources. During these years of uncertainty, India has catapulted itself into becoming a strong trading partner for several countries and multinational companies on the back of a stable economy, prospects for growth, a vast consumer base, and natural resources.

India's new Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, capitalises on these opportunities and sets ambitious aspirations for the country's role in the global market. The Indian government appears to be performing a delicate balancing act between meeting its obligations under the WTO and achieving its target of exporting goods and services worth USD 2 trillion by 2030. At the launch of the FTP, the Indian government stressed the WTO compatibility of the new policies. At the same time, sections of the FTP either incorporate export incentives from previous policies or allude to the introduction of new export-boosting programmes. Given this context, this article examines some of the questions that may arise out of India’s new FTP (with a focus on subsidies) given its commitments under the WTO.