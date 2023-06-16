New Expense Rules To Allow Higher Fees For Underwriting Good Insurance Risks

With the expense of management regulations effective from April 1, insurers will now pay a higher commission for underwriting good risks while cutting commissions for bad ones, according to Sumit Bohra, president of the Insurance Brokers Association of India.

India's insurance regulator approved a single limit on management expenses for general insurers across segments in its final notification dated March 26.

Removing segment-wise capping, the notification said:

General insurers are to cap expenses at 30% of the gross written premium.

Health insurers are to cap expenses at 35% of the gross written premium.

This would allow insurers to allocate the premium based on the company's decision and not a mandate by the regulator, as long as they are within the overall cap set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

According to Bohra, while definitive agreements have not been signed yet, the discussions with insurance companies indicate that insurers are willing to pay a higher commission towards underwriting good risks—where the claims ratio is low—as opposed to non-preferred lines of business where the risk is high.

"Insurers want brokers to also take a hit on commissions paid towards underwriting bad-risk businesses and reward them for bringing in good-risk businesses," he said on the sidelines of the IBAI conference in Mumbai on Friday.

Fire, as a segment, is expected to see a change in commission being paid, he said. Within the segment, there are some preferred lines of business, such as residential, commercial, hotel property, and engineering workshop insurance. These are typically low-value claims. Insurers prefer good risks and want to encourage more profitable businesses, Bohra said.

On the other hand, the insuring properties of chemical factories, plastic, textiles, paper, and jute factories are less preferred as they have a higher risk, he said. "Storage risks fall under the non-preferred category too."

For marine, there won't be any change in commission because of the nature of the business, and commissions on it will continue as before, Bohra said.

Overall, there is expected to be a 40–50% decline in the commission paid towards non-preferred risks, he said.

However, businesses may not have to worry just yet.

The insurance policy cost may not go up for these business lines, the IBAI said. This is because India is still under the tariff structure, and policy prices are determined in accordance with it. "We have lost underwriting capacity due to the tariff structure, which is causing losses to insurers," Bohra said.

For the other non-life categories of health and motor, Bohra said that they have not seen any change. However, intermediaries like dealers and agents could see higher commissions being paid towards such volume-driven businesses, he said.