New Expense Rules May Push Asset Management Firm Profits Lower, Says Jefferies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proposed overhaul of rules that govern expenses charged by mutual funds may push profits earned by asset management companies lower by as much as 30% on average and by 50% for the five largest companies, according to a Jefferies note.

Last month, the markets regulator released a consultation paper on a proposed new structure for the total expense ratio, which will see the expenses charged to many actively managed equity schemes fall. The total expense ratio is described as a percentage of the daily net asset value of a mutual fund scheme and is meant to include all the charges an investor pays to a mutual fund.

Currently, the maximum chargeable TER is based on the assets under management in each scheme. Limits are set based on the category of a mutual fund scheme. If the changes go through as proposed, the cap will be at the AMC level, based on total assets under management in actively managed equity funds.

SEBI has yet to notify the final rules. Once these are announced, mutual funds will have six months to implement the new structure.

As of the end of May, the top five mutual funds, based on assets under management in equity schemes, were SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India MF, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, in that order, according to data compiled by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.