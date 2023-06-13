New Expense Rules May Push Asset Management Firm Profits Lower, Says Jefferies
The proposed expense rules, yet to be notified, will likely be good for customers, but painful for AMCs.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proposed overhaul of rules that govern expenses charged by mutual funds may push profits earned by asset management companies lower by as much as 30% on average and by 50% for the five largest companies, according to a Jefferies note.
Last month, the markets regulator released a consultation paper on a proposed new structure for the total expense ratio, which will see the expenses charged to many actively managed equity schemes fall. The total expense ratio is described as a percentage of the daily net asset value of a mutual fund scheme and is meant to include all the charges an investor pays to a mutual fund.
Currently, the maximum chargeable TER is based on the assets under management in each scheme. Limits are set based on the category of a mutual fund scheme. If the changes go through as proposed, the cap will be at the AMC level, based on total assets under management in actively managed equity funds.
SEBI has yet to notify the final rules. Once these are announced, mutual funds will have six months to implement the new structure.
As of the end of May, the top five mutual funds, based on assets under management in equity schemes, were SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India MF, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, in that order, according to data compiled by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
"Our analysis of Rs 21 trillion/$260billion of equity-oriented AUMs (ex-arbitrage funds) across funds juxtaposed with new proposed TERs points that norms will have much higher impact on Top-5 MFs and enable 20 MFs to draw additional blended yields on equity-oriented AUMs. This reflects large equity-oriented AUM-base of Top-5 players that have >50% share in the sector," Jefferies said in its note.
The top five mutual funds will likely see a 30 basis point fall in total expense ratio, and the next five will see a 10 basis point reduction, according to the brokerage.
The smaller AMCs could be able to charge a higher TER, but that may not be competitive if larger AMCs decide to aggressively advertise the lower charges, according to the brokerage.
However, on the flip side, because the mutual fund industry depends heavily on distributors to sell their products, the higher TER could be an incentive to sell the schemes of the smaller AMCs, according to the Chief Executive Officer of a domestic mutual fund, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
With the new expense ratio structure, which also includes goods and services tax on management fees, arbitrage funds could become unviable, Jefferies said.
Some impact on the bottom line can be mitigated by sharing the burden with the value chain, which includes distributors, stock brokers, registrars, and transfer agents, it said.