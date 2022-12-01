New Debt Mutual Fund Norms Kick In: Here's What Should Be On Investors' Watchlist

A lay investor might not be able to monitor the portfolio of a debt fund in great detail. The most common thing that they do is look at returns, while considering a fund for inclusion in their portfolio.

This approach has a higher element of risk because the manner in which the fund manager is increasing the returns in the fund is not considered. Many times, the higher return comes due to slightly lower quality paper in the portfolio. This has come back to haunt investors in many cases, when several companies defaulted—resulting in a hit on the NAV and negative returns—even in funds considered relatively safe by investors.

The new limits are not applicable for credit risk funds, so this point has to be specifically considered, because credit risk funds try and generate higher returns by taking a higher credit risk and investing in slightly lower quality debt instruments.

Investors going towards these funds should realise that the risk here remains higher.

On the other hand, for other debt funds, the restrictions of exposure for a single entity will mean that automatically lower quality paper will have a lower exposure. So, even if an entity defaults, the impact will be restricted due to lower exposure.

The other point is that for existing schemes, there is a grandfathering clause, so the current holdings can be held till they mature and the guidelines will apply only for the consequent new purchases.

This could mean that the effect can take some time to slowly trickle down to the whole portfolio for existing funds.