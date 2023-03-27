New Debt Mutual Fund Norms: AMCs Open Subscription For International Schemes

Several asset management companies have opened up subscriptions for international schemes to maximise inflows ahead of new taxation rules for debt mutual funds kicking in on April 1.

The fund houses that resumed their international schemes are Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Edelweiss Mutual has opened its seven international funds for subscription as of Monday. It has started accepting switch-in or lumpsum transactions under these schemes.

"We had some limits, so we thought of letting investors take advantage of taxation by investing before March 31," Niranjan Awasthi, Head of Product, Marketing, and Digital Business at Edelweiss AMC, told PTI.