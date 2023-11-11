Oil Traders Get Glimpse Into Opaque Middle East Market With New Data

Processing equipment operates at the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Rub' Al-Khali desert, also known as the 'Empty Quarter,' in Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Saudi Arabia is seeking to transform its crude-dependent economy by developing new industries, and is pushing into petrochemicals as a way to earn more from its energy deposits.