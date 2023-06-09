A New Crypto Banking System Arises Under The Shadow Of A Regulatory Crackdown

This week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued crypto exchanges Binance Holdings Ltd. and Coinbase Global Inc. for breaking its rules, delivering a one-two punch against the biggest players in the industry. Both firms denied the allegations and vowed to defend themselves in the court. Binance.US, which Binance claims is run as a separate entity, is set to lose its banking access later this month after the trading platform was cut off by its US payment and banking partners.