Neuberg Diagnostics Forays Into Integrated Diagnostic Space

"The launch of Neuberg's state-of-the-art national reference laboratory and wellness centre in Chennai is a witness to our promise to advance integrated diagnostic healthcare in India. With cutting-edge technology like the Abbott GLP System, we are setting new benchmarks in efficiency and precision," said GSK Velu, chairman and managing director at Neuberg Diagnostics.

"This facility not only marks a milestone for Neuberg Diagnostics, but also reinforces our dedication to providing world-class healthcare solutions to the people of Chennai and the entire South India," Velu added.