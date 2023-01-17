Network18 Media Q3 Profit Tanks 97% To Rs 8.8 Crore; Revenue Up 11.6%

"The profitability of the business also suffered due to investments in new initiatives, digital entertainment and sports, which had a negative contribution of Rs 140 crore to EBITDA", it said.

Commenting on the results Network18 Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, said: “We are really pleased with the operating performance of our businesses, however, the tough macro environment made it challenging from the perspective of financial results".

However, he also added: "We have a firm belief in the long-term potential of India’s M&E sector and we are making investments today to be in a position to derive disproportionate benefits from this growth, especially in digital".

Network18 is one of the largest media conglomerates in the country. It is promoted by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

It also controls TV18, its listed subsidiary, which operates the broadest network of 60 channels in India, spanning news, entertainment and sports genres.