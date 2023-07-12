Netweb Technologies To Float IPO On July 17

Proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, Rs 128.02 crore to support long-term working capital, Rs 22.5 crore for debt payment, besides, general corporate purposes.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is one of the country's leading high-end computing solutions providers. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and is a recipient of production-linked incentives schemes of Government of India.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Post-IPO, the equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.