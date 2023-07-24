Netweb Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online On Link Intime

Netweb Technologies IPO Allotment Date: The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies India Ltd., a leading provider of server, storage, and high-performance computing solutions caters to both domestic and international clients which witnessed an outstanding response from investors is likely to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on July 24.

The IPO, which opened on July 17, aims to raise Rs 631 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

The issue was fully subscribed on the first day itself and continued to receive significant interest in the subsequent days of the subscription period.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day, 9.14 times on day 2 and 90.36 times on Day 3. The bidding was led by retail investors, non-institutional investors and employees.