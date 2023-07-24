Netweb Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online On Link Intime
The IPO was subscribed 90.36 times as of 7 p.m. on July 19.
Netweb Technologies IPO Allotment Date: The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies India Ltd., a leading provider of server, storage, and high-performance computing solutions caters to both domestic and international clients which witnessed an outstanding response from investors is likely to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on July 24.
The IPO, which opened on July 17, aims to raise Rs 631 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
The issue was fully subscribed on the first day itself and continued to receive significant interest in the subsequent days of the subscription period.
Netweb Technologies India Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day, 9.14 times on day 2 and 90.36 times on Day 3. The bidding was led by retail investors, non-institutional investors and employees.
Netweb Technologies India Ltd. IPO Timeline
IPO Opened: July 17, 2023
IPO Closed: July 19, 2023
Basis of Allotment Finalized: July 24, 2023
Refunds to Non-allottees Initiated: July 25, 2023
Demat Credits to Allottees: July 26, 2023
Listing Date: July 27, 2023
Netweb Technologies India Ltd. IPO: Subscription Status
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO has been subscribed 90.36 times as of on July 19.
Institutional investors: 228.91 times.
Non-institutional investors: 81.81 times.
Retail investors: 19.15 times.
Employee reserved: 53.13 times.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO has been subscribed 9.14 times on July 18.
Institutional investors: 2.66 times.
Non-institutional investors: 18.09 times.
Retail investors: 8.77 times.
Employee reserved: 16.58 times.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO has been subscribed 2.33 times on July 17.
Institutional investors: 0.03 times or 3%.
Non-institutional investors: 3.61 times.
Retail investors: 3.00 times.
Employee reserved: 6.60 times.
How to Check Netweb Technologies India IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website:
Investors who applied for the Netweb Technologies India IPO can now check their allotment status through the BSE India website.
Here are the steps to follow:
Visit the BSE India website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Under "Issue Type," select "Equity Option."
Choose "Netweb Technologies India Ltd." from the "Issue Name" drop-down box.
Enter the Application Number or the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number used during the IPO application process.
Complete the Captcha verification to ensure you are not a robot.
Click on the "Search" button.
Once the allotment status is finalized, the website will display the number of shares allotted to your demat account.
It is advisable to save a screenshot of the allotment status for future reference.
How to Check Netweb Technologies India IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website:
Alternatively, investors can also check their IPO allotment status through the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited. Here are the steps:
Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Select 'Netweb Technologies India' from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your Netweb Technologies India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
The allotment status with the number of shares allotted will be displayed on the screen, and investors are encouraged to take a screenshot for record-keeping.
The listing of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. equity shares is expected to take place on July 27, 2023, with the shares set to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
About Netweb Technologies India Ltd.
The New Delhi-headquartered company had already undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 10,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 500 per equity share, aggregating Rs 51 crore.
The company raised Rs 189 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 37.8 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 500 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Their HPC offerings comprise of private clouds, hyper-converged infrastructure, AI systems, business workstations, high-performance storage solutions, data-centre servers, as well as software services. The company is one of India's leading original equipment manufacturers in the space of HCS providing supercomputing systems.
The end-user industries served by Netweb Technologies include information technology, IT-enabled services, entertainment and media, banking, financial services and insurance, national data centres, government entities, including the defence industry, and institutions of higher learning, and research and development.