Netflix Slashes Subscription Rates In 116 Countries Following Success In India

Entertainment OTT player Netflix has slashed subscription rates in 116 countries following the success of its business model in India, the company said on Wednesday.

Netflix has seen a 30% growth in customer engagement and 24% revenue growth year-on-year in India after it launched a low-priced subscription plan in the country in 2021.

The company had for the first time reduced subscription prices in the range of 20–60% to suit the Indian market and deepen its penetration.

"These reductions -- combined with an improved slate -- helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30% year-on-year, while forex neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% (versus 19% in 2021). Learning from this success, we reduced prices in an additional 116 countries in Q1," Netflix said in its earnings report for the March 2023 quarter.

The countries where the over-the-top player has slashed the price contributed less than 5% to its total revenue during the financial year 2022.

"We believe that increasing adoption in these markets will help to maximise our revenue in the long term," the company said.

Netflix's global net income declined by about 18% to $1,305 million in the quarter ended March 2023 from $1,597 million in the same period a year earlier.

The revenue of Netflix, however, grew 3.7% to $8,162 million during the reported quarter from $7,868 million in the March 2022 quarter.

The company's global paid memberships grew 4.9% on a YoY basis to 232.5 million.

Netflix expects its net income to decline by about 1.6% to $1,283 million in the April-June 2023 quarter while revenue increases by 3.4% to $8,242 million.

The company, which was earlier averse to advertisements on its platform, has now started advertisement-based plans with lower subscription price points compared to its initial plans.

"Engagement on our ads tier is above our initial expectations, and, as expected, we've seen very little switching from our standard and premium plans," Netflix said.