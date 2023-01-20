Netflix’s Hastings Gives Up CEO Title; Peters Named Co-Chief

Netflix introduced commercials in November after years of positioning its service as an alternative to advertising-supported TV. The performance of the ad tier has been mixed, according to third-party data providers. It was Netflix’s least popular plan in its first month, according to Antenna, and advertisers say the service has delivered fewer viewers than the company projected. But the new tier led to surge in new sign-ups on its first day, according to Ampere Analysis, and increased its share of Netflix sign-ups in December.