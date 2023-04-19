Netflix Sees Stronger Second Half on Password-Sharing Crackdown

This is the second year in a row where Netflix has gotten off to a shaky start as the company has gone from a high-flying phenom to a middle-aged star searching for its next big hit. The streaming service lost customers in the first half of 2022 and added fewer than 9 million customers for the full 12 months, its slowest pace since 2011, the year it split its streaming service from its DVD-by-mail business. Netflix said Tuesday it is shutting down its DVD delivery operation, ending its original business after a 25-year run. That business has been shrinking for years.