Netflix Pulls Lowest-Priced Ad-Free Plan In The U.S. And U.K.
(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc., which reports second-quarter financial results Wednesday after markets close in the US, stopped offering its lowest-priced commercial-free plan at home and in the UK.
The change means new or rejoining customers can no longer sign up for the $9.99 a month basic ad-free service. Subscribers who have that plan can stay with it, the company said.
The change will push consumers in one of two directions. Cost-conscious shoppers will be more likely to choose the cheaper plan with commercials, while people who want ad-free viewing will have to choose a pricier plan.
The cheapest ad-free plan is now priced at $15.49 a month in the US (£10.99), according to a posting at the company’s website. The standard plan with advertising is priced at $6.99 (£4.99) monthly and the premium plan, which allows more users and offers ultra-high definition, is $19.99 (£15.99).
Netflix is pursuing a twofold strategy to accelerate revenue growth: Its offering new customers a tier that includes advertising and cracking down on password sharing by encouraging subscribers to buy an added membership for friends or family members who use their accounts.
