Net Direct Tax Mop-Up Grows 16% To Rs 4.75 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal
On a gross basis, collection from direct taxes, which includes income and corporate taxes, grew 14.65% to Rs 5.17 lakh crore.
Net direct tax kitty swelled 16 per cent to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal, a reflection of economic activity gaining traction.
The Income Tax department in a statement said the collection has touched 26.05% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for full 2023-24 fiscal of Rs 18.23 lakh crore.
"Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 4.75 lakh crore which is 15.87% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year."
Refunds amounting to Rs 42,000 crore have been issued during April 1- July 9, 2023, which are 2.55% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.
The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75% higher than Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.