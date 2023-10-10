Net Direct Tax Collection Rises 22% To Over Rs 9.57 Lakh Crore; Touches 52.5% Of Estimates
The net collections have reached 52.5% of the full-year budget estimates (BE) of Rs 18.23 lakh crore.
The net direct tax collection increased by 21.82% to over Rs 9.57 lakh crore till Oct. 9, helped by good inflow from corporates and individuals, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to Oct. 9, 2023, continue to register steady growth, the statement said.
With regard to gross direct tax collections, the statement said, it stood at Rs 11.07 lakh crore, which is 17.95% higher than the gross collections for the comparable period of last year.
So far, as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax and Personal Income Tax in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 7.30% while that for PIT is 29.53% (PIT only); 29.08% (PIT including STT).
After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 12.39% and that in PIT collections is 32.51% (PIT only)/ 31.85% (PIT including STT).
Refunds amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh crore have been issued from April 2023 to Oct. 9, 2023.
The 2023-24 budget has pegged the direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 lakh crore, 9.75% higher than Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.