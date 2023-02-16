Nestle Q4 Results: Profit Rises 65%, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Nestle India Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit spiked year-on-year, beating analysts' estimates, led by rising domestic sales and out-of-home consumption gaining momentum.

Net profit of the Maggi instant noodles maker—that follows calendar-year financial reporting—rose 65% over a year earlier to Rs 628 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 609-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

It is the first company from the FMCG pack to declare its quarterly results.