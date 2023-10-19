Nestle Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 9.45%

Nestle India Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, beating estimates, on one-time gain

Net profit of the maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates—that follows calendar-year financial reporting—rose 37.28% over a year earlier to Rs 908.08 crore in the three months ended September 2023, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 792.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The net profit for the quarter includes one-time gain of Rs 106.4 crore.

Q3 CY23 Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue jumped 9.45% to Rs 5036.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,125.9 crore).

Operating profit rose 21.98% to Rs 1224.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,212.1 crore).

Margin came in at 24.3% versus 21.8% on higher expenses (Bloomberg estimate: 23.6%).

