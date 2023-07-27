Nestle Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 15% On Price Hikes, Meets Estimates

Categories like milk products and nutrition and beverages saw a "strong" double-digit growth despite inflationary pressures, the company said. Prepared dishes and cooking aids segment—which houses the Maggi brand—as well as the confectionary segment also reported double-digit growth.

"This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups," Nestle India Chairperson Suresh Narayanan said. He underscored that the domestic sales grew on the back of prudent pricing and supported by mix and volume with targeted brand support.

Key brands continued to perform well, led by KitKat, Nescafe and Maggi.

"We witnessed strong growth across mega cities and metros, robust performance in tier 1 to 6 towns and continued strength in rural markets," said Narayanan.

The e-commerce channel contributed to 6.5% of the quarterly sales and continued the growth momentum driven by quick commerce.

Commodities like edible oils, wheat and packaging materials have been in the lower price range. A reversal of price trend is seen in fuels with prices softening in the second quarter after reaching a higher level towards the end of quarter one. In fresh milk, there has been price stability. Robusta prices are elevated and are expected to remain volatile.

The company also mentioned that it will be extending its current financial year to March 2024 and follow an April-March financial year format.

Shares of Nestle fell as much as 1.86% after the results were declared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.