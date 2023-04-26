Nestle Q1 Results Review: Analysts Raise Target Price On Earnings Beat
Analysts expect the packaged consumer goods company to maintain its high growth momentum.
Shares of Nestle India Ltd. gained after analysts raised their target price after the packaged consumer goods maker reported better-than-expected results for the March quarter.
The maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates—which follows calendar-year financial reporting—saw a 25% increase in net profit over the previous year to Rs 736.64 crore in the three months ended March.
Revenues at Nestle India jumped 21% year-on-year, the highest in the last decade, while operating profit grew 19%—each ahead of the consensus estimates.
Volume growth, excluding the impact of Maggi small packs, stands at 11% year-on-year. Nestle has increased the price of its Rs 5 Maggi pack to Rs 7 during the quarter, while its immediate rival Yippee has kept the price of its Rs 5 pack intact, resulting Maggi to lose some market share in the lower end to Yippee. Overall, the reported volume growth came in at 5%.
The company also highlighted that sales grew in double digits across all products, while growth in rural areas was volume-led. The margins, however, contracted due to inflation in dairy and coffee. The only concern is that the cost of fresh milk, fuel, and green coffee is expected to remain firm over the medium term because of continued volatility and a surge in demand.
Overall, the analysts expect the packaged consumer goods company to maintain its high growth momentum, benefiting from the softening of edible oils and packaging materials. Nestle is also likely to gain from its continuous efforts to expand its portfolio and rural distribution, according to analysts.
Some, however, have expressed caution about Nestle's rich valuation.
Shares of the company rose 0.38% to Rs 20,744.15 apiece as of 9:25 a.m., compared with a 0.09% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a ‘buy’, 11 suggest a ‘hold’, and 5 recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus target prices implies an upside of 4.93%.
Here's what brokerages have to say about Nestle India Ltd.'s Q1 CY23 results:
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Maintains 'buy' rating while raising the target price to Rs 24,965 per share from Rs 23,435 apiece, implying a potential upside of 20.6%.
It expects growth momentum to sustain as Nestle continues to expand its portfolio, with the most recent launch being ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener from the Nestle Health Science portfolio, and distribution.
Nestle will benefit from the softening of edible oils and packaging materials, and e-commerce, quick commerce, and out-of-home channels are expected to do well.
Key Risks: Sharp rise in prices of key inputs such as milk, wheat flour, edible oils, and sugar could adversely impact margins; aggressive competition from ITC and Patanjali in the noodles category.
Nestle has launched premium variants in various categories, such as chocolates, noodles, ketchup, and dairy products, which could hit margins in case they do not click in the market.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 20,500 apiece, implying a potential downside of 1%.
The long-term narrative for revenue and earnings growth is highly attractive.
India's packaged food market offers immense growth opportunities for companies like Nestle, which has a strong pedigree and distribution strength. The successful implementation of its volume-led growth strategy in recent years provides confidence in execution too.
Nestle's valuation at 57.6 times CY24E P/E is expensive and does not offer any significant upside from a one-year perspective.
ICICI Direct
Maintains 'hold' rating while raising the target price to Rs 23,000 per share from 22,000 apiece, implying a potential upside of 11%.
Nestle India’s share price has given a return of 128% in the last five years, from Rs 9,062 in April 2018 to Rs 20,659 in April 2023.
The brokerage remains positive on the company's growth prospects, factoring in an 11.7% revenue CAGR along with 260 basis points of operating margin expansion in the next two years.
It believes distribution expansion in rural India, which contributes 20% to sales, will drive growth in core categories.
The brokerage remains positive on Nestle given its distribution expansion, foray into newer products, and pricing growth.
Milk prices are expected to remain high until at least November 2023, which would aid pricing-led revenue growth in CY23.
Gross margin has likely bottomed out in CY22. The brokerage expects a 260-basis-point gross margin expansion in the next two years.
Dolat Capital
Maintains 'buy' rating while raising the target price to Rs 24,501 per share from 23,228 apiece, implying a potential upside of 18%.
As Nestle has a leadership position and unique positioning in most of the categories, Dolat believes its growth rate will remain high.
Beverages continued to report robust growth. During the quarter, Nescafe achieved its highest ever market share gain.
Strong growth in the food segment was supported by market presence, media campaigns, and focused consumer activation.
Nestle's margins would improve gradually with a softening in most commodity prices, but high inflation in milk prices remains a concern.