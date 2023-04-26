Nestle Q1 Results Review: Analysts Raise Target Price On Earnings Beat

Shares of Nestle India Ltd. gained after analysts raised their target price after the packaged consumer goods maker reported better-than-expected results for the March quarter.

The maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates—which follows calendar-year financial reporting—saw a 25% increase in net profit over the previous year to Rs 736.64 crore in the three months ended March.

Revenues at Nestle India jumped 21% year-on-year, the highest in the last decade, while operating profit grew 19%—each ahead of the consensus estimates.

Volume growth, excluding the impact of Maggi small packs, stands at 11% year-on-year. Nestle has increased the price of its Rs 5 Maggi pack to Rs 7 during the quarter, while its immediate rival Yippee has kept the price of its Rs 5 pack intact, resulting Maggi to lose some market share in the lower end to Yippee. Overall, the reported volume growth came in at 5%.

The company also highlighted that sales grew in double digits across all products, while growth in rural areas was volume-led. The margins, however, contracted due to inflation in dairy and coffee. The only concern is that the cost of fresh milk, fuel, and green coffee is expected to remain firm over the medium term because of continued volatility and a surge in demand.

Overall, the analysts expect the packaged consumer goods company to maintain its high growth momentum, benefiting from the softening of edible oils and packaging materials. Nestle is also likely to gain from its continuous efforts to expand its portfolio and rural distribution, according to analysts.

Some, however, have expressed caution about Nestle's rich valuation.

Shares of the company rose 0.38% to Rs 20,744.15 apiece as of 9:25 a.m., compared with a 0.09% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a ‘buy’, 11 suggest a ‘hold’, and 5 recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus target prices implies an upside of 4.93%.