Nestle India's Board To Consider Interim Dividend On April 12

The board of Nestle India Ltd. will meet on April 12 to consider and approve an interim dividend for the current financial year.

If approved, the interim dividend for the year 2023 will be paid with the final dividend for the year 2022, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The record date for the dividend will be April 21, 2023, same as the final dividend for 2022.

The interim dividend, if approved, will be paid on and from May 8.

The trading window for dealing in Nestle India securities will remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1 through April 27, the company told the exchanges.

On Monday, the stock declined 0.03% as compared with a 0.24% rise in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 57,653.86.