Nestle India Q1 Net Profit Up 24.7%; Net Sales Up 20.3%
FMCG major Nestle India Ltd. reported on Tuesday an increase of 24.69% in its net profit to Rs 736.64 crore for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.
The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 590.77 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.
Nestle India's net sales rose 20.43% to Rs 4,808.40 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,962.84 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.
Its total expenses in the January-March quarter were at Rs 3,873.76 crore, up 20.61%, as against Rs 3,211.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Nestle India's domestic sales were up 21.18% to Rs 4,612.73 crore, as against Rs 3,806.20 crore in the January-March period of 2022.
Its exports were up 24.91% to Rs 195.67 crore, as against Rs 156.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Shares of Nestle India Ltd. were trading at Rs 20,770.70 apiece on BSE in the afternoon on Tuesday, up 0.51% from the previous close.