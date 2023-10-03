Nestle India Board To Consider Stock Spilt, Interim Dividend
The FMCG giant is mulling the option of stock split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each.
The board of directors of Nestle India Ltd. will consider declaring the second interim dividend for the year 2023, if any, along with a proposal for a stock split at the meeting scheduled later this month.
The board will meet on Oct. 19 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, the company said in its exchange filing.
The FMCG giant is considering the option of a stock split of existing equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid up, as may be determined by the board.
The company intimated Nov. 1, 2023, as the record date for determining the entitlement of the second interim dividend for the year 2023, and Nov. 16, 2023, as the date of payment of the second interim dividend for the year 2023.
Shares of Nestle India closed 0.85% lower at Rs 22,315.25 apiece on Tuesday, compared to a 0.56% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The company, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2.15 crore, has risen 13.82% on a year-to-date basis.