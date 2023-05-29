Nepal Approves Second Hydropower Project To Be Developed By India

Nepal, on Sunday, decided to allow India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited to develop a second hydropower project in the country.

At present SJVN is developing a 900-MW Arun -III hydroelectric project, a run-of-river located on the Arun River in Eastern Nepal, scheduled to be completed in 2024.

A meeting of the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) chaired by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” approved the draft project development agreement to be signed with India's state-owned SJVN to develop the 669-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydropower project in eastern Nepal, an official statement said.