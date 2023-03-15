Need To Provide Quality Products, Services To Consumers At Affordable Rates: Piyush Goyal

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed the need to provide quality products and services to consumers at affordable prices.

Addressing an event to mark World Consumer Rights Day 2023, the minister said that the "consumer is at the centre and core of all our activities".

"The very purpose of our activities should be a satisfied customer... We have gathered here to celebrate consumers' rights. We want to give confidence to consumers and win their trust," he said.

Goyal emphasised that it is the duty of the government, consumer courts and industries to protect the consumers' interests.

Customer service, customer awareness and customer redressal should be the focus, he said.