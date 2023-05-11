Need To Learn To Operate With Lower Margins, Says L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

The days of high margins of 10–12% enjoyed by engineering and construction companies are over for some time, according to Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s R Shankar Raman.

"We will have to learn to operate with lower margins of 8–9% on account of complex projects, an increased competitive environment, and technological interventions," Raman, chief financial officer at L&T, said in the post-result analyst call.

This is going to be the new normal, according to Raman. However, there are certain positive levers through which the company can mitigate the impact.

L&T received a record order inflow of Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23, and the order book as of March 31 was Rs 3.99 lakh crore. However, the operating margins for the company have continued to decline for the last three years since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The operating margins have fallen from 10.3% in FY21 to 9.3% in FY22 and 8.6% in FY23.

As part of the plan, the company is bidding on complex projects with a higher engineering overlay to secure a greater competitive advantage.

"We are also ensuring that the time erosion improves by making pre-bid arrangements with vendors and ensuring that the burden is distributed in a cumulative manner," the CFO said.

Time mismatch is part and parcel of an EPC company, where the cost is incurred in a lumpy manner first and negotiations happen later. "We do not realise the benefits that accrue in a phased manner," he said.

Sustainable levers that the company operated in and that were visible in FY23 as well included plans to reduce the capital intensity.

In scenarios with low margins, the focus is more on efficient resource allocation, not just of money but of men and materials as well.

"We are getting into the process of automation and digital technological manufacturing of equipment," he said. "Modular fabrication for batch mode operation and not sequential mode is being applied."

If the company had allowed the cost increase in FY23 to play out, the margin fall would have been much sharper than what was managed, according to Raman.

The company believes two things will happen in the coming future: first, the L&T will perfect the model of reduced capital intensity and efficient resource allocation, and second, the order backlog that was impacted by higher costs since the Covid period will get cleared in the next two quarters, leading to better margins thereon.

"Around 60% of the impacted order backlog has been exhausted, while the remaining 40% will get cleared in the next two quarters," Raman said. "We believe the second half onward will be good from a margin point of view. However, the true reflection of the post-Covid margins will be visible in FY25," he said.

L&T has guided for a 9% operating margin in FY24, a 40 basis point increase over FY23.