NDTV To Appoint Two Directors Nominated By Promoter RRPR Holding

The board of New Delhi Television Ltd. approved the proposal to invite the promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt. to nominate two directors on the board of the media company.

The appointment shall be considered in the next meeting of the Board of Directors, scheduled to be held on Dec. 23, 2022, the company said in an exchange filing.

RRPR Holding is an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holding 29.18% equity share capital of NDTV.

Earlier, the founders of the media company—Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy—had resigned from RRPR Holding. The board of RRPR Holding had also approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors.

Adani Group had acquired Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. and sought conversion of warrants issued by NDTV’s promoters into equity.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled companies acquired nearly 32% of the share capital of NDTV through an open offer.

NDTV shares closed 1.5% higher, compared with a 0.83% rise in the Nifty 50.