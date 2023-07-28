NDTV Reports Rise In Q1 Revenue, Bharat Electronics Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings reported after market hours on Thursday.
New Delhi Television Ltd. reported a sequential increase in its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
The revenue rose 4.5% to Rs 70 crore as compared with Rs 67 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. The company's Ebitda loss narrowed in the first quarter to Rs 9.49 crore as against an Ebitda loss of Rs 14.8 crore in the previous quarter.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. reported a revenue increase of 12.48% to Rs 3,533 crore as compared with Rs 3,141 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg estimated a revenue of Rs 3,494 crore.
Net profit rose 47.2% to Rs 539 crore from Rs 366 crore a year ago. Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 498 crore.
NDTV Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.5% at Rs 70 crore vs. Rs 67 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 9.49 crore vs. loss at Rs 14.8 crore.
Net loss of Rs 8.08 crore vs. loss of Rs 1.08 crore
Ajanta Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 1,021 crore vs. Rs 951 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,009 crore).
Net profit rises 19% to Rs 208 crore vs. Rs 175 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150 crore).
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 271 crore from Rs 222 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 232 crore).
Margin at 26.6% vs. 23.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 23%)
Shyam Metalics and Energy (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.59% at Rs 3,306.81 crore vs. Rs 3,223.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,299.6 crore).
Net profit down 42.78% at Rs 237.39 crore vs. Rs 414.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 195.5 crore).
Ebitda declines 33.26% to Rs 404.85 crore vs. Rs 606.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 396.7 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.24% vs. 18.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 12%).
JK Lakshmi Cement (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 1,730.25 crore vs. Rs 1,654.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1751.3 crore).
Net profit down 30.66% at Rs 79.79 crore vs. Rs 115.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112 crore).
Ebitda declines 23.6% to Rs 196.23 crore vs. Rs 256.85 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.34% vs. 15.53%
Indian Hotels Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% at Rs 1,466.4 crore vs. Rs 1,266.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,440 crore).
Net profit up 31% at Rs 222.4 crore vs. Rs 170 crore.
Ebitda up 8.5% at Rs 410 crore vs. Rs 378 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 430 crore).
Margin at 28% vs. 30% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.87%)
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.17% at Rs 731.3 crore vs. Rs 584.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 776 crore).
Ebitda rises 47.37% to Rs 202.5 crore vs. Rs 137.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 249.47 crore).
Ebitda margin at 27.69% vs. 23.51% (Bloomberg estimate: 32.15%).
Net profit up 47.75% at Rs 112 crore vs. Rs 75.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 108 crore).
Accelya Solutions India Q4 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.80% at Rs 122.5 crore vs. Rs 103.11 crore.
Ebitda rises 16.53% to Rs 49.19 crore vs. Rs 42.21 crore.
Ebitda margin at 40.15% vs. 40.93%
Net profit up 27.58% at Rs 32.1 crore vs. Rs 25.16 crore.
Intellect Design Arena Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.11% at Rs 639.38 crore vs. Rs 541.29 crore.
Ebitda up 26.24% at Rs 147.2 crore vs. Rs 116.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 23.03% vs. 21.55%
Net profit up 35.36% at Rs 93.4 crore vs. Rs 69 crore.
Bharat Electronics Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.48% at Rs 3,533 crore vs. Rs 3,141 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,494 crore).
Ebitda rises 28.92% to Rs 673 crore vs. Rs 522 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 546.75 crore).
Ebitda margin at 19.04% vs. 16.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.65%).
Net profit up 47.2% at Rs 539 crore vs. Rs 366 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 498 crore).
Home First Finance Q1 FY24
Net Profit up 34.9% at Rs 69.1 crore vs. Rs 51.2 crore.
NII up 30.3% at Rs 110 crore vs. Rs 84.5 crore.
GNPA at 1.64% vs. 1.61% (QoQ)
NNPA at 1.14% vs. 1.07% (QoQ).
Indus Towers Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.58% at Rs 7,075 crore vs. Rs 6,897 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,897 crore).
Ebitda up 51.29% at 3,512.9 crore vs. Rs 2,321.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,506.7 crore).
Ebitda margin at 49.65% vs. 33.66% (Bloomberg estimate: 50.84%)
Net profit up 182.40% at Rs 1347.9 crore vs. Rs 477.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,427 crore).
Blue Dart Express Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.31% at Rs 1,237.55 crore vs. Rs 1,293.31 crore.
Net profit down 48.41% at Rs 61.28 crore vs. Rs 118.79 crore.
Ebitda down 28.64% at Rs 190.67 crore vs. Rs 267.22 crore.
Margin at 15.40% vs. 20.66%.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.