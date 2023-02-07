NDTV Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.5%, Revenue Remains Flat
Revenue for the NDTV Group remained flat in sequential terms, while net profit jumped to Rs 12.91 crore in Q3.
New Delhi Television Ltd. reported a 7.5% jump in its net profit for the quarter ended December.
This is the second-most profitable year-to-date results in over a decade, the media company informed exchanges on Tuesday.
While consolidated revenue for the NDTV Group remained flat in sequential terms, net profit for the period under review jumped to Rs 12.91 crore.
NDTV Q3 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue declines 0.41% to Rs 105.37 crore.
Ebitda rises 16.44% to Rs 22.59 crore.
Ebitda margins at 21.44% vs 18.34%.
Net profit up 7.49% at Rs 12.91 crore.
The NDTV Group reported a 53% fall in net profit YoY from Rs 27.6 crore, "primarily due to reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genre".
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.