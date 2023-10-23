NDTV Q2 Results: Reports Rs 5.55 Crore Profit, Revenue Up 36%
NDTV's Q2 revenue rose 36.51% to Rs 95.5 crore in Q2 FY24.
New Delhi Television Ltd. returned to profit in the quarter ended September.
The news broadcaster reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5.5 crore during the quarter under review, according to the exchange filing issued on Monday. The company had posted a loss of Rs 8.1 crore in the preceding quarter.
NDTV Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 36.51% at Rs 95.5 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 4.7 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 9.5 crore.
Margin at 4.92%.
Net profit at Rs 5.5 crore vs net loss of Rs 8.1 crore.
Total expenses increased 14% to Rs 93.5 crore during the quarter, the company filing showed.
On a standalone basis, revenue climbed 58.8% to Rs 61.9 crore, whereas standalone profit was at Rs 8.1 crore, against a loss of Rs 7.4 crore.
Shares of NDTV were trading 5.37% lower on the National Stock Exchange at 3:12 p.m., as compared with a 1.35% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
