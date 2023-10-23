NDTV Q2 Results: Reports Rs 5.55 Crore Profit, Revenue Up 36%

Total expenses increased 14% to Rs 93.5 crore during the quarter, the company filing showed.

On a standalone basis, revenue climbed 58.8% to Rs 61.9 crore, whereas standalone profit was at Rs 8.1 crore, against a loss of Rs 7.4 crore.

Shares of NDTV were trading 5.37% lower on the National Stock Exchange at 3:12 p.m., as compared with a 1.35% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.