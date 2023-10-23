BQPrimeBusiness NewsNDTV Q2 Results: Reports Rs 5.55 Crore Profit, Revenue Up 36%
ADVERTISEMENT

NDTV Q2 Results: Reports Rs 5.55 Crore Profit, Revenue Up 36%

NDTV's Q2 revenue rose 36.51% to Rs 95.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

23 Oct 2023, 3:25 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this photo illustration, the Indian media news company logo, NDTV, is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
In this photo illustration, the Indian media news company logo, NDTV, is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen. (Source: Reuters)

New Delhi Television Ltd. returned to profit in the quarter ended September.

The news broadcaster reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5.5 crore during the quarter under review, according to the exchange filing issued on Monday. The company had posted a loss of Rs 8.1 crore in the preceding quarter.

NDTV Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 36.51% at Rs 95.5 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 4.7 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 9.5 crore.

  • Margin at 4.92%.

  • Net profit at Rs 5.5 crore vs net loss of Rs 8.1 crore.

Total expenses increased 14% to Rs 93.5 crore during the quarter, the company filing showed.

On a standalone basis, revenue climbed 58.8% to Rs 61.9 crore, whereas standalone profit was at Rs 8.1 crore, against a loss of Rs 7.4 crore.

Shares of NDTV were trading 5.37% lower on the National Stock Exchange at 3:12 p.m., as compared with a 1.35% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT