NDTV Q1 Results: Revenue Up 4.5%, Ebitda Loss Narrows

New Delhi Television Ltd. reported a sequential increase in its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Revenue rose 4.5% to Rs 70 crore as compared with Rs 67 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. The company's Ebitda loss narrowed in the first quarter to Rs 9.49 crore as against an Ebitda loss of Rs 14.8 crore in the previous quarter.