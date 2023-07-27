NDTV Q1 Results: Revenue Up 4.5%, Ebitda Loss Narrows
New Delhi Television Ltd. reported a sequential increase in its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
Revenue rose 4.5% to Rs 70 crore as compared with Rs 67 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. The company's Ebitda loss narrowed in the first quarter to Rs 9.49 crore as against an Ebitda loss of Rs 14.8 crore in the previous quarter.
NDTV Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.5% at Rs 70 crore vs. Rs 67 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 9.49 crore vs. loss at Rs 14.8 crore.
Net loss of Rs 8.08 crore vs. loss of Rs 1.08 crore.
Net loss for the quarter ended June widened to Rs 8.08 crore, as compared with a net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March. This is because the company reported a net exceptional gain of Rs 11.8 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. It includes an exceptional gain of Rs 15.01 crore incurred after selling a 100% stake in Delta SoftPro to Bathla Teletech Pvt. and its affiliates. It also includes a severance payment of Rs 3.24 crore made to its employees.
There was no exceptional gain or loss in the first quarter.
Shares of NDTV fell 1.66% to Rs 231.45 as compared with a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.