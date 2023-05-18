NDTV Plans To Launch Nine News Channels In Different Languages

Adani Group-owned New Delhi Television Ltd. plans to launch nine news channels in different Indian languages.

The company has approved a proposal to seek permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for launching these channels in phases, according to an exchange filing.

The company duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch date of the said channels after receiving approval from the ministry, it said.

Late last year, Adani Group-owned AMG Media Network Ltd. took control of NDTV after acquiring Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. and buying stake from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.