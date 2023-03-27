NDTV Names UK Sinha Non-Executive Chairman, Welspun's Dipali Goenka Independent Director

Former SEBI chief Upendra Kumar Sinha and Welspun India Ltd.’s Dipali Goenka have been appointed as additional directors on the board of New Delhi Television Ltd.

Sinha has been appointed as non-executive chairperson as well as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive, independent director, according to an exchange filing by NDTV, now part of AMG Media Networks Ltd. Goenka has been named an additional director in the capacity of non-executive, independent woman director.

The appointments are effective from March 27 for two years subject to approval from the shareholders and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Sinha, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has also served as the chairman and managing director at UTI Asset Management Co. for six years.

Preceding this, he was the joint secretary in the Ministry of Finance and looked after Banking and Capital Markets Divisions. Currently, he works as independent director on the board of some companies and also advises a private equity fund, the filing added.

Goenka is the chief executive officer and managing director of Welspun India Ltd.

"She has been instrumental in driving the growth of Welspun’s home textile business to $1 billion global leadership with focus on Innovation, Brands & Sustainability," the statement said.

She was the chairperson of Assocham Women’s Council and is currently on board of consumption platform at World Economic Forum.