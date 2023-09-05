NDTV Launches Second Regional Channel NDTV Rajasthan

News broadcaster NDTV will launch its second regional channel, NDTV Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

NDTV Rajasthan will be available on major local cable and DTH networks, the company said in a statement.

"Our decision to go regional stems from our desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in Rajasthan. Our reporters and stringers will ensure no region, city, or village feels alienated from the capital," said Sanjay Pugalia, executive director and editor-in-chief at NDTV.

"The launch of NDTV Rajasthan comes at a time when news has increasingly become limited to politics and not much else. We want to change this and ensure every citizen of Rajasthan feels that their voice matters," said NDTV Executive Director Senthil Chengalvarayan.

NDTV received government approval in August to uplink and downlink four regional news channels. Following this, the TV news major rolled out its first regional channel — NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh — last month.

The company will roll out two more regional news channels: NDTV Gujarati and NDTV Marathi.