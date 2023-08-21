NDTV Launches Regional Channel NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh

News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd. launched its regional channel 'NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh' on Monday. The channel will be available on local cable networks and DTH.

"The regional channel and our website mpcg.ndtv.in brings NDTV’s legacy of trust to the heart of India," the company said in a statement.

Other than politics, NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will focus on ground reports, hyper-local utility news, youth issues, gender and climate, incisive coverage of the cities and villages, covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis that gives the regional channel a global touch, the statement said.

"Our decision to go regional stems (from) our desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in these states, towns and villages," Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV's executive director and editor-in-chief, said. "We'll carry NDTV's legacy of trust to Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, and we'll give the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh news that matters to them."

"NDTV’s regional channels are committed to bringing news you can trust, and carrying forward NDTV’s legacy of 35 years to the people of MP and Chhattisgarh," Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV's executive director, said. "A big congratulations to the entire team on the launch."