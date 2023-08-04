NDTV Gets Government Nod To Launch Four Regional News Channels

Adani Group-owned New Delhi Television Ltd. has received the government's permission to uplink and downlink four regional news channels.

The network got the nod from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to uplink and downlink four news and current affairs channels—‘NDTV Rajasthan’, ‘NDTV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh’, ‘NDTV Gujarati’ and ‘NDTV Marathi’, the company announced in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company shall duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch of the said channels, it said.

Late last year, Adani Group-owned AMG Media Network Ltd. took control of NDTV after acquiring Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. and buying stake from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.