NDTV Appoints Viral Doshi As Additional Director

New Delhi Television Ltd. has appointed Viral Jagdish Doshi as additional director to its board.

He has been appointed in the capacity of a non-executive and an independent director, according to an exchange filing. The appointment is effective from Jan. 24 for three years, subject to approval from shareholders.

Doshi is a Mumbai-based education consultant and a regular speaker at schools, colleges and conferences. He conducts workshops and seminars.

The news television network had earlier appointed veteran journalists Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, Aman Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar on its board after the Adani Group took control.