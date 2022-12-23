NDTV Appoints Two Additional Directors Nominated By Promoter RRPR Holding

The board of New Delhi Television Ltd. approved the appointment of two Additional Directors nominated by the board of promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt.

The media company appointed veteran journalists Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as Additional Directors on its board, according to an exchange filing.

Both are appointed in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, it said.

On Dec. 19, the board approved the proposal to invite the promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt. to nominate two directors on the board of the media company.

The board of RRPR Holding had approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors.